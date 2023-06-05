India and Geopolitics
India and Geopolitics Podcast
Bretton Woods III - How to save the US dollar and American Empire
Bretton Woods III - How to save the US dollar and American Empire

SL Kanthan
Jun 05, 2023
The US economy is in shambles. Exploding debt, inequality, stagnant wages, dying small towns all over America, homelessness, drug addiction… the problems go on. And then there is dedollarization movement, which threatens the dollar’s relevance. The only way to stop this a huge war or wars, which would cripple Russia and China, and devastate Europe. Then… the US can write off its debt and start new. And once again — like in 1944 and 1974 — the dollar will be the king and the American Century will be extended,

SL Kanthan
