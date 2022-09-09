India and Geopolitics
India and Geopolitics Podcast
Death of Globalization — Another Lie from Peter Zeihan
Death of Globalization — Another Lie from Peter Zeihan

SL Kanthan
Sep 09, 2022
While the conflicts with Russia and China create some decoupling, the overall trend is globalization and some selective “re-globalization.”

India and Geopolitics
India and Geopolitics Podcast
India’s role in a multipolar world
