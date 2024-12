India is at inflection point. The next 20 years will be the most decisive two decades. If India gets its act together, it can get out of the middle-income trap and reach the escape velocity. However, there needs to be fundamental changes in politics, economics and culture.

This episode is also available as a blog post: http://worldaffairs.blog/2022/08/20/india-has-20-years-to-get-out-of-the-middle-income-trap-heres-how-to-do-it/