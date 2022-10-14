Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIndia and Geopolitics PodcastIndia — The Crown Jewel of the American Empire?Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -12:04-12:04Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.India — The Crown Jewel of the American Empire?SL KanthanOct 14, 2022Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareWhile Indian politicians protect the dairy industry from foreign competition, they have allowed the US to take over India’s e-commerce, 5G, mobile payments, social media etc.India and Geopolitics PodcastIndia’s role in a multipolar world India’s role in a multipolar world SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSL KanthanRecent EpisodesMao: Tyrant or Great Leader? Debunking American LiesOct 12 • SL KanthanSCO: A symbol of successful multilateralismJul 5 • SL KanthanCGTN interview on SCOJul 2 • SL KanthanHow the US is destroying itself and the world orderJan 25 • SL KanthanHow to Make America Great in 4 StepsJan 10 • SL Kanthan2024 Prediction: Year of Decolonization and DedollarizationDec 16, 2023 • SL KanthanWhy USA wages perpetual wars — because it’s perfectNov 25, 2023 • SL KanthanWhy US GDP-per-capita is misleadingSep 19, 2023 • SL Kanthan