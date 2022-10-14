India and Geopolitics
India and Geopolitics Podcast
India — The Crown Jewel of the American Empire?
India — The Crown Jewel of the American Empire?

SL Kanthan
Oct 14, 2022
While Indian politicians protect the dairy industry from foreign competition, they have allowed the US to take over India’s e-commerce, 5G, mobile payments, social media etc.

