India and Geopolitics Podcast
India’s Future and Strategy in a Multipolar World
SL Kanthan
Mar 11, 2023
To paraphrase Shakespeare, we are living through the best of times and worst of times. We have the potential to create an incredible world, thanks to great advancements in science, technology, trade, global connectivity etc. But we are also on the verge of WW3, thanks to the current war against Russia and the potential war against China. This is terrible news for developing nations, which have a long way to go despite the immense progress made in the last forty years. To achieve its developmental goals, India must avoid the imperialist trap of divide-and-rule. India should embrace strategic autonomy and avoid getting caught in the great power conflict. There’s an Indian saying “vasudeva kudumbakam” which translates to “the world is one family.” That’s a wise concept not only for India but every country.

India’s role in a multipolar world
