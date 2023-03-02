Multipolar World is Here and the Global Centers of Power are Shifting

The geo-economic center of the earth is moving eastward, thanks to Asia, which is now the #1 continent in terms of GDP. China’s miraculous growth in the last four decades has made it the world’s #1 in manufacturing, trade, wealthy middle class population, Fortune 500 firms, patents, scientific publications etc. Countries around the world are looking for ways to adapt to the new multipolar order. BRICS countries are exploring a brand new trade currency to circumvent US dollar. Arab countries are ready to buy oil for Chinese Yuan. Meanwhile, the old imperialists are dreaming of “defeating Russia” or “containing China.” This is futile and dangerous. We need a new ideas for cooperation, trade, development, infrastructure, connectivity and development.